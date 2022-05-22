Load shedding reduced to stage 2 until 4pm, stage 3 to kick in from 4pm until 10pm

Load shedding has been reduced to Stage 2 at 08:00 – 16:00 this afternoon and Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 until 22:00 tonight. This is a slight relief for South Africans after Eskom announced that stage 4 load shedding would be implemented from 13:00 until 22:00 on Saturday and from 8:00 until 22:00 on Sunday.

Power utility Eskom has announced that it will reduce load shedding after a generating unit each at the Arnot, Hendrina, Tutuka and two at the Lethabo Power Station were returned to service on Saturday afternoon. A generating unit each at the Duvha and Camden power stations were taken offline for repairs. Eskom said it currently has 4 009MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 515MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

Eskom has also said it is working on restoring supply to an outage affecting customers in Mabuya Park, Mailula Park Exts 2, 4, 8, 16 & 29, Nguni, & Sotho sections, and Vosloorus Ext 31. The company appeals to South Africans to help limit the impact of load shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items. The power utility urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially between 05:00 – 09:00 in the mornings and 16:00 – 22:00 in the evenings.

