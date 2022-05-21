Load shedding to be increased to stage 4, says Eskom

South Africans are in for a cold and dark weekend as load shedding will be increased to stage 4 from 1pm until 10pm on Saturday. In a tweet posted on Saturday morning, Eskom announced that stage 4 load shedding would be implemented from 1pm until 10pm, as well as from 8am until 10pm on Sunday.

According to Eskom, this is due to demand being higher than anticipated. Some units have tripped, the power utility said. On Friday, Eskom implemented stage 2 load shedding in a bid to preserve the emergency generation reserves. The stage 2 load shedding was expected to start at 8am until 10pm on both Saturday and Sunday. “This is done to preserve the current diesel stocks and (in) an attempt to contain the amount of load shedding,” Eskom said on Friday.

Eskom has urged all South Africans to help limit the impact of load shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items. “Eskom would like to remind the public that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially between 05:00 – 09:00 in the mornings and 16:00 – 22:00 in the evenings,” said Eskom. IOL