Load shedding to be suspended from 9pm tonight

According to the power utility, the emergency generation reserves have “adequately recovered”.

Eskom will be suspending load shedding from 21:00 tonight.

Stage 2 load shedding was implemented on 9pm on Saturday night and was supposed to continue until 5am on Monday morning.

Eskom says it is anticipating to return to service approximately 4100MW of generation capacity by Monday evening. This will further ease the capacity constraints.

At Medupi power station, the coal supply has normalised and a generating unit has returned to service.