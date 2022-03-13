Load shedding will be suspended at 8pm offering relief for weary South Africans

Cape Town - Load shedding will be suspended at 8pm on Sunday night as there has been a sufficient recovery in generation capacity, Eskom said. “Eskom takes its mandate of supplying electricity to SA seriously and is fully aware of the impact load shedding is having on the whole country,” the power utility said in a statement released on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, at times, it becomes necessary to implement load shedding in order to protect the system and prevent a blackout.” Total breakdowns have been reduced to 12 422MW while planned maintenance is 6 540MW of capacity. Eskom teams have returned four generation units to service since Friday. The emergency generation reserves have also sufficiently recovered. Eight other generating units are expected to return to service by Wednesday evening.

The system will remain constrained on Monday and Tuesday. Expectations are that an extensive use of emergency reserves will be required ahead of as normal service for the units. Thanking South Africans for "support and patience,’’ Eskom urged users to continue using electricity sparingly. The suspension provides temporary relief to locals who have endured a week of rotational load shedding .

