A number of smaller businesses in Cape Town say they are struggling to stay operational as the country labours under Stage 4 power cuts. With no electricity for up to five hours a day restaurants, motor repair services and funeral parlours have all been severely affected. Cape Town -

Peter Solomon, the CEO of Fern Funerals in Retreat said load shedding has gone "from bad to worse". He says even though he has a generator, the computers and telephone system which is crucial to his business is not fully operational. He says the power outages have damaged a computer which he has to replace.





CEO of Fern Funerals, in Retreat, Peter Solomon says load shedding has gone from bad to worse. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)





John McMullen of the Animal Welfare Society of South Africa in Philippi says without electricity the organisation is unable to run the borehole needed to clean cages, the telephone and computer systems are not connected to the small generator and surgery and diagnostic procedures cannot be properly performed during power outages.





John McMullen of the Animal Welfare Society in Philippi. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Tracey Adams from African News Agency spoke to business owners in Cape Town about the effects of load shedding. Video: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Gail Adams from Gail's Kitchen says the schedules are not accurate. This causes her to make special arrangements for those times, only to find that Eskom's schedules are faulty too. She uses a freezer to store frozen meals at the market and not having the freezer on means the food can deteriorate.





Gail Adams from Gail's Kitchen says the schedules are not accurate. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Carl Webb, owner of Auto Magic in Retreat says the business is badly affected. He has to find ways for staff to do things manually. He is hoping to see the light at the end of the tunnel.





Carl Webb, owner of Auto Magic in Retreat says the business is badly affected. He has to find ways for staff to do things manually. He is hoping to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Picture: Tracey Adams /African News Agency (ANA)

Senior Operator for Lady Bee Restaurant in Grassy Park, Wayne Kannemeyer says their business has been badly affected. Staff has been sent home but they are doing their best to keep their doors open.





Senior Operator for Lady Bee Restaurant in Grassy Park, Wayne Kannemeyer. Picture: Tracey Adams /African News Agency (ANA)





On Tuesday Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom board chairman Jabu Mabauza said they could not give a clear indication of when load shedding would end.