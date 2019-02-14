Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Power utility Eskom said on Thursday there had been some improvement in the generation performance of its units and strides made in replenishing water and diesel reserves, but it would again implement rolling power cuts taking 2 000 MW off the grid at any given time. Eskom resumed load shedding for the first time since early December on Sunday after seven generation units crashed, and has been forced suppress demand by 3 000 MW at any given time on most days.

"While there has been some improvement, the power system continues to remain vulnerable. Should Eskom experience significant unplanned generator trips, this could impact the magnitude and risk of load shedding," it said.

On Wednesday Parliament's public enterprises portfolio committee heard that load shedding could stay in place until at least the end of March if the current electricity supply crisis persists.

African News Agency/ANA



