Johannesburg - Eskom was not likely to implement load shedding on Friday, the power utility said. "Due to further improvement in generation performance and the notable strides made in replenishing water and diesel reserves, Eskom is not likely to implement load shedding on Friday. We thank South Africans and all our customers for working with us through a very difficult five days," Eskom said in a statement on Thursday night.

"The power system however remains tight and vulnerable and while Eskom is making every effort to limit load shedding, it could be implemented at short notice should there be a shift in plant performance.

"This could include a significant loss in generating plant due to unplanned technical breakdowns. Although Eskom has rain readiness plans in place the manage the risk of wet coal, the recent heavy rains could also impact coal handling and feeding to the boilers with a potential impact on generation production."

The power utility said it would keep customers informed should there be any changes that could increase the risk of load shedding.







Eskom appealed to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period.

"Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand."

African News Agency/ANA