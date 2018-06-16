Johannesburg - The national power system will be severely constrained between 5 pm and 10 pm on Saturday, state power utility Eskom said.

"Eskom calls on all consumers to assist by reducing their electricity consumption to minimise the risk of load shedding by switching off geysers, electric heating, pool pumps, and all non-essential appliances tonight [Saturday] from 5pm to 10pm," Eskom said in a statement.

In the event that load shedding became necessary, Eskom and municipalities would use published load shedding schedules. For Eskom customers, these schedules were available on the Eskom website (loadshedding.eskom.co.za). Eskom customers could also contact the customer contact centre at 0860-037-566.

The latest warning from Eskom comes after stage 1 loadshedding was implemented on Thursday and Friday. On both occasions, users were given very little advance warning. The utility, which is embroiled in wage negotiations, claimed sabotage was to blame for the outages.

African News Agency/ANA