Local Cape Town football club to host girl inclusive tournament

Cape Town – The love of soccer knows no boundaries, race or gender, yet, it is a struggle for parents of girl children to find a suitable club for their girls. However, one local Cape Town soccer club wants to change the narrative as it kicks off its all inclusive soccer tournament this weekend.

Footy fans are invited to step out and enjoy a day filled with family fun while cheering for the next generation of soccer superstars. Salt River Blackpool FC will be hosting the Spar Groote Schuur Cape Town Super 7s Football Festival from 18 – 21 March at the renowned Shelley Road Sports Field in Salt River. Unfortunately I won't be at the tournament. But I know it will be amazing — Desiree Ellis (@descaptain) March 11, 2022 Chairman of the Salt River Blackpool Football Club, Iqbal Kasker is excited to invite spectators to what is set to be an action-packed tournament.

“As a club we are proud to once again host the Spar Groote Schuur Cape Town Super 7s. “Our tournament is a unique 7-a-side youth football festival for under 8s, under 10s, under 12s and this year – for the first time – under 15 girls. “We’re one of the few grassroots, community based clubs to offer junior girls soccer.

“It is a must as the women’s game is growing in our country,” Kasker said. The tournament is an official South African Football Association (Safa) Cape Town and Cape District Football Association event. The Fenton Road mural of Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis, painted by local artist Robyn Pretorius. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency/ANA. But it will not only be soccer on display during the tournament.

Spectators can expect to have food stalls on display, carnival rides, spot prizes, entertainment and many more. One of the tournament’s biggest supporters is soccer legend and Banyana Bayana head coach Desiree Ellis. Ellis grew up playing in the fields in the area and most recently a mural depicting her portrait was painted along the corners of Tennyson and Fenton roads in Salt River, to celebrate her.

The excited girl team from Salt River Blackpool FC is determined to make their mark on the field this weekend. Photo: Anwar Omar In a tweet, Ellis apologised for not attending the tournament. “Unfortunately, I won’t be at the tournament. “But I know it will be amazing.”