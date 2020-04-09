Lockdown Extended: ‘We can do it again’, says Western Cape premier

Johannesburg - “I know we can do it again,” so says Western Cape Premier Alan Winde as he urged South Africans to be dedicated yet again as President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the lockdown by a further two weeks on Thursday night.

This effectively means that South Africa’s 21-day lockdown has just become a 35-day lockdown, which is now expected to end at the end of April and not mid-April. Police and the army will continue to marshall the streets in a bid to ensure people stay home during the lockdown.

Ramaphosa announced that there have been 1 934 confirmed cases in the country. The death toll remains at 18 as of Thursday. Winde took to Instagram and urged South Africans continue showing a ‘deep commitment’ to the lockdown.

“We can do so for another two weeks in order to stop the spread and save many lives. I am so proud of our people and the resolve we have shown so far, and I urge you all to dig deep now and help us get through the next three weeks by abiding by the lockdown. Thank you so much for your efforts already.

“I am, like you, very concerned about the impact of the coronavirus on our economy. I am worried about the many people who might lose their livelihoods and jobs because of this lockdown, and its consequences.

“That is why we must make sure we implement common sense regulations in this 'new normal' that continues to limit our movement, so as to stop the spread, but will still allow some economic activity to continue,” he said.

Winde said businesses should look for innovative ways to conduct business during the lockdown.

“Businesses should be enabled to innovate to deliver their products safely, and for those that can’t, we need stronger support packages to get them through and a clear stimulus plan for when the lock-down is lifted.

“As a government, we will be looking to help as much as we can. Our ministers will be working very hard to respond to the challenges that this extended lockdown period will bring in their portfolios. “South Africa can rise - we have shown it before. I know we can do it again. We need a common resolve and determination now more than ever. Together, let’s stop the spread,” said Winde.

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said they were concerned that the lockdown would have grave consequences for the economy, but they welcomed salary cuts to top government leaders including the president, deputy president, ministers and their deputies.

"President Ramaphosa has shown leadership in steering the country in the direction of prevention against the spread of Covid-19 with this timely announcement. Many other countries have issued the same directive in keeping their citizens at home.



"With over 90 000 deaths globally and more than 1.5 million cases of Covid-19, our country must be prepared to sacrifice 'life as we know it' until we are clear.



"South Africa still lags behind in terms of testing for the novel coronavirus and we hope that government will fast-track the mass roll out of this programme," said Hlengwa.



"We urge all South Africans to remain calm to remain at home and to adhere to all regulations to avoid prosecution or legal action. We can all win this fight against the invisible virus which has swept the world over with grief, despair and desperate measures. Together, South Africans can do more," he said.

