Lockdown level 4: Mkhize issues extra warning for those over 63

Cape Town - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has urged citizens over the age of 63 and those who live with hypertension, diabetes and cardiac disease among others to be extra cautious as the nationwide lockdown is eased. On Saturday night the minister announced that the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa was 6336. He also confirmed a further 7 Covid-19 related deaths from the Western Cape and Free State, bringing the total number of deaths to 123. The Western Cape has the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths in the country with 2700 cases and 56 deaths. Mkhize said the ministry had begun to study the deaths to begin to identify patterns and areas of high risk. He said they had observed that 58% of those who had died were male and 42% female.

Distribution of Deaths by Gender:

Male - 71 (58%)

Female - 52 (42%)

Total: 123

The median age of patients who died was 64.

Mkhize also warned about the pre-existing conditions that could put people more at risk.

"We have looked at the data for patients who have been hospitalized and found that, consistent with evidence emerging worldwide, hypertension, diabetes and cardiac disease are the three most common co-morbidities associated with serious illness from Covid-19."

Other co-morbidities that were seen amongst Covid-19 admitted patients were chronic pulmonary disease, asthma, chronic renal disease, malignancy, HIV, active and past tuberculosis, he said.

"I would therefore like to urge our millions of South Africans who are over 63 years of age and those who live with these conditions to take extra precaution as we ease the lockdown," Mkhize said.

On Friday South Africa's nationwide lockdown was eased to level 4, allowing for more industries to return to work as well as three hours for exercise in public spaces.