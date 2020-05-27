Lockdown regulations lead to delay in Ruiters' case

Cape Town - The sentencing proceedings against convicted child killer Ameerodien Peters and his ex-girlfriend Abigail Ruiters has been delayed due to lockdown regulations. The matter was dealt with yesterday at the Cape High Court in accordance with Disaster Management Regulations and both parties were not at the courthouse. The case was postponed to 18 June for sentencing proceedings, nearly three years to the day that the toddler was killed. Previously, the matter was delayed as Judge Monde Samela was away on annual leave. Peters was convicted in December 2019 of the rape and murder of Abigail’s one-year-old son, Jeremiah.

The boy was killed at their home in Kensington on 12 June 2017.

Abigail was acquitted of his murder, but found guilty of child abuse.

Jeremiah sustained multiple injuries including a broken spine, and 14 broken ribs.

The duo were also acquitted of the child abuse charges relating to Ruiters’ surviving children aged five and 10.

Both accused are currently behind bars after Abigail’s bail was revoked following their conviction.

During the trial, Peters pleaded not guilty and claimed he was employed and that Abigail had often left her children in the care of a neighbour or his friend, Shakes.

Shakes could never be found.

However, Abigail testified that her berk looked after her kids when she was at work.

Peters testified that on the day Jeremiah died, he had run with him to the hospital, claiming he had fallen in the street and that he had landed on top of the child, causing his injuries.

