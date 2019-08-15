ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule with Western Cape provincial interim committee convenor Lerumo Kalako. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA).

* This story has been updated Cape Town - ANC secretary general Ace Magashule on Thursday afternoon announced the provincial interim committee for the Western Cape.

Briefing the media at the party's provincial offices in Cape Town, Magashue said former ANC MP Lerumo Kalako would be the convenor and Ronalda Nalumango the coordinator.

"We are starting a new chapter of rebuilding and renewing the ANC," Magashule said.

He also said the provincial interim committee has nine months to take the ANC Western Cape to the elective conference.

"We won't wait for nine months when they are ready. They will advise us when they are ready with new membership system," Magashule said.

Lerumo Kalako is congratulated by Nomvula Mokonyane following his appointment as the new convenor of the Western Cape interim committee. Ronalda Nalumango, in the middle, is the new coordinator. Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA).

The 30-member committee includes former provincial leaders James Ngculu, Songezo Mjongile, Khaya Magaxa, Faiez Jacobs and Ebrahim Rasool.

Also in the committee is former minister Lynne Brown, former Hawks head Anwar Dramat and controversial "poo protester" Andile Lili.

The other members are Matilda Bains, Rachel Windvogel, Ayanda Bans, Zoleka Swakamisa, Thandi Makasi, Maurencia Gillion, Richard Dyanyi, Unathi Tshotwana, Nomi Nkondlo, Nonceba Mhlauli, Cameron Dugmore, Nondumiso Sono, Zou Kota, Hishaam Mohammed, Nondumisa Magopeni, Malvern du Bruyn, Valerie Phunguphungu, Shaun Byneveldt, Sfiso Mtsweni, and Mimmie Manata.

Kalako said their immediate task was to establish sub-committees and draw up a programme of action as well as increasing the number of branches and strengthen the regional structures.



Reacting to the announcement of the interim committee was the South African Communist Party's provincial leadership, who termed the team "an omnishambles" and called into question the ability of the likes of Brown to rebuild the ruling party's provincial structures.

