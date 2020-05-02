LOOK: Durban's promenades less crowded while Sea Point bustles on second morning of level 4 lockdown
Cape Town - The eThekwini Municipality on Saturday morning backtracked after initially saying that that due to safety concerns Durban's beachfront promenades will be closed to the public for the duration of the level 4 lockdown.
'We are not going to take any chances. Everyone needs to be mindful of the fact that the city is the epicentre of this pandemic (in KwaZulu-Natal). We are going to embark on a deep cleaning and sanitising operation of the entire facility before we open it to the public,” eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said.
On Friday, the first day of the eased lockdown restrictions, the promenade was jam packed with people taking advantage of their new freedom after more than a month in hard lockdown, sparking fears that the lack of physical distancing posed a health risk to the public.
In Durban, where the beachfront was equally crowded on Friday, an even smaller number of people - who may not have been aware of the closure of the city's promenades - were seen exercising on Saturday morning with clear evidence of efforts to maintain a safe distance.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Friday called for the national government to relook at the three-hour window which the regulations set out for exercise.
"In many of the country’s high density cities, abiding by these regulations during a very set-time has resulted in high levels of congregation in public spaces.
This is the unfortunate result of regulations which I am afraid were not thought through and regrettably lack common sense," Winde said.
He argued that the alloted time also did not take into consideration the onset of winter and the fact that sunrise occurs later during this period.
"Furthermore, little consideration was given to the fact that sunrise is later in the Western Cape as we approach winter, therefore providing an even smaller window of time for a large number of people to exercise in line with the new regulations.
"We need a common-sense approach in our response to Covid-19. The Western Cape Government will therefore petition the National Minister to provide for additional times for exercise during daylight hours, so that we can drastically reduce volumes of people exercising at any one point," Winde said.
IOL