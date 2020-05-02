LOOK: Durban's promenades less crowded while Sea Point bustles on second morning of level 4 lockdown

Cape Town - The eThekwini Municipality on Saturday morning backtracked after initially saying that that due to safety concerns Durban's beachfront promenades will be closed to the public for the duration of the level 4 lockdown.

'We are not going to take any chances. Everyone needs to be mindful of the fact that the city is the epicentre of this pandemic (in KwaZulu-Natal). We are going to embark on a deep cleaning and sanitising operation of the entire facility before we open it to the public,” eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said.

A misty and chilly start to the second day of South Africa's level 4 lockdown did not deter hundreds of locals from taking the opportunity to jog, cycle or walk on Sea Point promenade between 6 am and 9 am on Saturday morning. On Friday, the first day of the eased lockdown restrictions, the promenade was jam packed with people taking advantage of their new freedom after more than a month in hard lockdown, sparking fears that the lack of physical distancing posed a health risk to the public. A misty and chilly start to the second day of South Africa's level 4 lockdown did not deter hundreds of locals from taking the opportunity to jog, cycle or walk on Sea Point promenade between 6 am and 9 am on Saturday morning.





Capetonians making the most of the easing of lockdown restrictions on the Sea Point promenade. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Law Enforcement officials in Sea Point making sure people adhere to the rules. Video: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)





In Durban, where the beachfront was equally crowded on Friday, an even smaller number of people - who may not have been aware of the closure of the city's promenades - were seen exercising on Saturday morning with clear evidence of efforts to maintain a safe distance.





Joggers on the Durban beachfront take advantage of the new level four regulations that allow people to exercise from 6 am-9 am. Picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency (ANA)



The second day of level 4 lockdown saw fewer people exercising on Durban's beaches. Picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency (ANA)



Joggers in Durban take advantage of the new level four regulations that allow people to exercise from 6 am-9 am. Picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency (ANA)

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Friday called for the national government to relook at the three-hour window which the regulations set out for exercise.





"In many of the country’s high density cities, abiding by these regulations during a very set-time has resulted in high levels of congregation in public spaces. This is the unfortunate result of regulations which I am afraid were not thought through and regrettably lack common sense," Winde said.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called on the national government to relook at the regulations governing exercise. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) He argued that the alloted time also did not take into consideration the onset of winter and the fact that sunrise occurs later during this period.

"Furthermore, little consideration was given to the fact that sunrise is later in the Western Cape as we approach winter, therefore providing an even smaller window of time for a large number of people to exercise in line with the new regulations.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video People take advantage to exercise, jog and run on Sea Point's promenade between 6 am and 9 am. Video: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

People are allowed to walk, cycle and run between 6 am and 9 am within a 5km radius of their homes as long as they wear masks and practice physical distancing. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) "We need a common-sense approach in our response to Covid-19. The Western Cape Government will therefore petition the National Minister to provide for additional times for exercise during daylight hours, so that we can drastically reduce volumes of people exercising at any one point," Winde said.





