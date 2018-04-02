Cape Town - * Story has been updated

Transnet National Ports Authority has successfully refloated and secured the vessel, CMA CGM SAMSON, after her bow struck the South Breakwater at ealier on Tuesday while entering the Cape Town Container Terminal at low tide.

Cape Town Port Manager, Mpumi Dweba-Kwetana, said: “Thanks to the capabilities, commitment and teamwork of our marine crew working alongside other emergency role players, this was only a short disruption to the port and its customers.”

Transnet National Ports Authority deployed three tugs to assist in the refloating of a ship that is blocking the entrance to Cape Town harbour.

"The vessel is now safely berthed at the container terminal’s Berth 604 where independent surveyors will assess damage," said Transnet National Ports Authority in a statement.

It is believed that the vessel got stuck while entering the Cape Town Container Terminal during low tide earlier on Tuesday.

Picture: Supplied





All emergency services are currently on standby and no injuries have been recorded.

Refloating attempts have been undertaken at high tide in collaboration with the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA).

The vessel, named CMA CGM SAMSON, is carrying 1000 containers and was en route from Singapore. Approximately 23 crew members are on board. The ship's next destination was due to be Pointe Noire in the Congo.

IOL