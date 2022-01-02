LOOK: everything you need to know about the Parliament inferno
Durban - An investigation is under way into the cause of a fire that broke out in the parliamentary precinct on Sunday. President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that police had taken one person in custody. “I believe somebody is being held right now and they are being questioned. We need to go a lot deeper into how this type of event can take place and what measures we need to take going forward,” the president said.
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the fire had affected both the Old Assembly Wing and the National Assembly Wing of the Parliament buildings, which house the chambers of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.
"The fire was contained in the old wing. Firefighters also managed to control the fire in the new wing, where the fire had affected the National Assembly chamber," Mothapo said.
National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo have expressed their appreciation to the City of Cape Town fire and rescue services for their prompt reaction and the work done thus far to contain the fire and limit the damage as much as possible.
No injuries were reported.
IOL