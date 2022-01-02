LOOK: everything you need to know about the Parliament inferno

Durban - An investigation is under way into the cause of a fire that broke out in the parliamentary precinct on Sunday. President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that police had taken one person in custody. “I believe somebody is being held right now and they are being questioned. We need to go a lot deeper into how this type of event can take place and what measures we need to take going forward,” the president said.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the fire had affected both the Old Assembly Wing and the National Assembly Wing of the Parliament buildings, which house the chambers of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.