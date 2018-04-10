Cape Town - The Golding family, industry heads, friends and colleagues filled St George's Cathedral in Cape Town to capacity on Tuesday morning to show respects to a property icon.

Pam Golding died last week at the age of 89 surrounded by family in her Constantia home.

Among the mourners were personal friends Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who also said a prayer at the service, businessman Patrice Motsepe and his wife Dr Precious Motsepe, and Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille.

Golding was described as a woman of persistence, tenacity and an “eternal optimist”.

Motsepe said Golding “was a special and unique woman who touched the lives of so many… she had a way of making order out of disorder.”

Archbishop Tutu described her as “an amazing human being”.

Her son Peter said his mother was unstoppable and just “got on with it”.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Pam Golding's son, Andrew, pays tribute to his mother at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town. Andrew mentioned his mother's tenacity, joyfulness and laughter. Video: Vivian Warby/Property360

Her son Andrew, who took over the reins from his mother to head Pam Golding Properties, described his mother as tenacious, friendly, and humble.

Property360