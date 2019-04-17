File picture: SAPS Twitter

CAPE TOWN - Five people were arrested and millions of rands worth of abalone seized during a raid on a house in Table View, outside Cape Town, on Wednesday, police said. Western Cape police spokesman FC van Wyk said an intelligence driven operation led several SA Police Service units to Circle Road in Table View.

Officers entered the premises after observing a car stop in front of the house, the occupants alighted and carried several black bags into the residence.

"Two of the rooms were fully equipped drying rooms with shelves stacked of dried abalone," said van Wyk.

"In the lounge they found numerous cardboard boxes containing bags of dried abalone. Numerous items of equipment, including gas cylinders and burners, fans, shelves and scales were also seized."

Photo: Supplied by SA Police Service (SAPS).

Five people, aged between 20 and 33, were arrested and will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on April 23 on charges under the Living Marine Resources Act.

Photo: Supplied by SA Police Service (SAPS).

African News Agency (ANA)