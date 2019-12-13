Cape Town - Rashied Staggie, the former boss of the Hard Livings gang, has reportedly been shot dead.
Staggie was allegedly targeted by two gunmen in London Road, Salt River, on Friday morning.
According to an eyewitness, the 58-year-old sustained multiple gunshots to his head.
The witness said that Staggie was seated in the passenger seat of a car that pulled up at a residential building in London Road. A car that appeared to have been following the vehicle stopped a short distance away at the top of the road and a suspect was seen running toward the vehicle and then pointed a firearm in Staggie's direction.
Witnesses say they heard about eight shots ring out.