The bullet-riddled windscreen of the car in which the former gang boss was ambushed. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - Rashied Staggie, the former boss of the Hard Livings gang, has reportedly been shot dead. Staggie was allegedly targeted by two gunmen in London Road, Salt River, on Friday morning. According to an eyewitness, the 58-year-old sustained multiple gunshots to his head. The witness said that Staggie was seated in the passenger seat of a car that pulled up at a residential building in London Road. A car that appeared to have been following the vehicle stopped a short distance away at the top of the road and a suspect was seen running toward the vehicle and then pointed a firearm in Staggie's direction. Witnesses say they heard about eight shots ring out.

The suspects then returned to their vehicle and sped off.

Staggie was reportedly rushed from the scene to Groote Schuur Hospital by relatives. Shortly before 11am, a relative arrived crying that Staggie had died in hospital.

"Information at the disposal of the police indicates that the deceased was sitting in his vehicle when two unknown suspects emerged, fired several shots at him and fled on foot. Crime scene experts are currently on the scene combing for clues that could assist the murder investigation. Woodstock police have reinforced deployment in and around the Salt River area," said Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

Jailed in 2003 for 15 years for his part in the kidnapping and rape of a teenage girl, Staggie served 11 years in prison.

The following year, he was sentenced to a further 13 years for stealing firearms from a police armoury. His sentences ran concurrently. He was released on parole in 2014.

Staggie's twin brother Rashaad, who at the time was the leader of the Hard Livings gang, was shot and burned alive in the same area in 1996 by members of vigilante group PAGAD.