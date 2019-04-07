Cape Town – Four suspects have been arrested after a man was shot and killed at a garage in Punters Way, Kenilworth in Cape Town. On Saturday night, a 46-year-old man was shot and killed when suspects opened fire at him while he was sitting in his blue BMW.

The suspects then fled in a gold Toyota Avanza and members of the public informed the police.

The suspects were arrested in Jakes Gerwel Drive in Goodwood where police seized two unlicensed firearms believed to be the murder weapons. According to police investigations, the getaway vehicle was hijacked in Kleinvlei.

"The possibility that the incident is gang-related cannot be ruled out and the circumstances surrounding the matter are under police investigation," said South African Police Service in a statement.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: David Ritchie





Once charged, the four suspects are expected to appear in court on charges of murder, attempted murder, the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and the possession of a highjacked vehicle.