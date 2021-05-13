LOOK - here’s where people 60 and older can be vaccinated in the Western Cape

The Western Cape Health Department urged those who were 60 years and older to register on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) to receive their vaccine, as registrations in some districts were low.

Phase 2 of the vaccine roll-out will start on May 17 and the Pfizer vaccine will be administered.

The Western Cape’s head of health, Dr Keith Cloete says there are only about 202 000 people over 60 who have registered in the province, however, their target is to vaccinate about 752 000.

“We need to get the registration numbers up, there are a lot of people who have not registered yet.”

Earlier on Thursday, Cloete confirmed during an online media briefing that the province is experiencing a Covid-19 resurgence, however, it has not met the threshold for a new wave.

“Behaviour change is key to mitigating the third wave. We can delay the onset and reduce the side size of the third wave,” he said.

Here is where over 60s can be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the Western Cape.

Brooklyn Chest Hospital

Helderberg Hospital

Mitchells Plain Hospital

Khayelitsha District Hospital

Karl Bremer Hospital

Brackenfell Clinic

Albow Gardens Clinic

Soon to be identified old-age homes

To register you can visit www.westerncape.gov.za or you can dial *134*832# and follow the prompts.

You can also register through WhatsApp texting the word REGISTER to 0600 123456.

If you are over 60 and registered for your Covid-19 vaccine, you can expect:

• An SMS confirming your registration.

• A second SMS later with appointment details of the date and the place.

• Get vaccinated with your first dose.

• Proof of vaccination card.

• An appointment date for your second dose.

Remember:

• On the scheduled day, take your ID and present the second SMS.

• Arrive on the scheduled day of your booking. Not on a different day.

• Walk-ins are not permitted.

[email protected]