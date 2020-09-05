LOOK: Move One Million march unites South Africans at home and abroad
Johannesburg - About two thousand Cape Town residents joined the Move One Million march in the Cape Town CBD earlier on Saturday.
The group marched against farm attacks, gender based violence, corruption and poor governance in South Africa.
Police cordoned of certain streets including Roeland Street with barbed wire.
Smaller protests took place in cities across the country, from Pretoria to Durban and East London.
Move One Million founder Jarette Petzer said in a statement that measures put in place to keep South Africa safe during a lockdown turned into a looting frenzy where billions of rands went missing.
The movement aimed to get one million people to take hands in peaceful protest across the country and abroad.
“We are in a battle for the heart and soul of South Africa. We cannot allow ourselves to be paralysed by fear for one more minute. Yes, we are banged up and yes, we have been beaten down, but we are not broken. It is up to every single one of us to rise up against the people bent on trying to destroy our great nation,” the Move One Million group says on its Facebook page.
Move One Million founder Jarette Petzer posted this speech from the march:
Posted by Jarette Petzer on Saturday, September 5, 2020
South Africans at home, and across the globe showed their support by posting on social media.
Take a look at some of the posts below:
Everyone can do simple things to make a difference,— Cằṛṃī Ƙ☕ (@keancarmi) September 5, 2020
every little bit really does count.
Each one of us can make a difference.#Together we make change.#moveonemillion #makeadifference
📸 Sara Jane Liebenberg
at Trafalgar Square #London pic.twitter.com/XNyELz71UO
These #moveonemillion peaceful protests are happening today throughout the world:— Parksy (@aVOICEcrying) September 5, 2020
“Move One Million” groups in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia, UAE, Madagascar, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Portugal, Norway, Switzerland and Greece. https://t.co/fF41vrEIpU
@GovernmentZA the people have spoken !— Brendan Cupido (@dev_brendan) September 5, 2020
Hundreds of people have gathered on the Grand Parade in Cape Town under the banner of the Move One Million organisation to protest against social ills afflicting the country. #moveonemillion pic.twitter.com/snzYC0lrD1
Members and supporters of the #MoveOneMillion, kick-off their campaign on the Grand Parade in #CapeTown @TimesLIVE @MoveONEMillion #FarmMurders pic.twitter.com/uXoaJo6yeI— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) September 5, 2020
Thousands gather worldwide protesting against:#ANC-led gov 26 years of corruption & #Treason#FarmMurders gender-based violence— Danny Nel (@magicdan60) September 5, 2020
child killings
Enough is enough
We deserve better #SouthAfrica 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦#moveonemillion#ANCMustFall#VoetsekANChttps://t.co/w94pkfJxXj
#EndCorruption #EnoughIsEnough #moveonemillion will not stop as the #TimeForChange has come, so take note @GovernmentZA @PresidencyZA @CyrilRamaphosa pic.twitter.com/2Zx0R1GU4Q— Suzette (@SuzetteduPreez) September 5, 2020
#moveonemillion @MoveONEMillion 🇿🇦❤ pic.twitter.com/LxUdbNtWA2— Gillian Dansie (@gilliandansie) September 5, 2020
Small glimpse of Hillcrest, KZN #M1M #MoveOneMillion (5 Sep 2020) #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/VtNbTApumM— Just Me (@Linda_WhiteZA) September 5, 2020
@MoveONEMillion #moveonemillion #joburgsouth #southafrica pic.twitter.com/H4RQIFyuv5— SWANK (@swank_ZA) September 5, 2020
