LOOK: Move One Million march unites South Africans at home and abroad

Johannesburg - About two thousand Cape Town residents joined the Move One Million march in the Cape Town CBD earlier on Saturday. The group marched against farm attacks, gender based violence, corruption and poor governance in South Africa. Police cordoned of certain streets including Roeland Street with barbed wire. Smaller protests took place in cities across the country, from Pretoria to Durban and East London. Move One Million founder Jarette Petzer said in a statement that measures put in place to keep South Africa safe during a lockdown turned into a looting frenzy where billions of rands went missing.

The movement aimed to get one million people to take hands in peaceful protest across the country and abroad.

“We are in a battle for the heart and soul of South Africa. We cannot allow ourselves to be paralysed by fear for one more minute. Yes, we are banged up and yes, we have been beaten down, but we are not broken. It is up to every single one of us to rise up against the people bent on trying to destroy our great nation,” the Move One Million group says on its Facebook page.

Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Move One Million founder Jarette Petzer posted this speech from the march:

South Africans at home, and across the globe showed their support by posting on social media.

Take a look at some of the posts below:

Everyone can do simple things to make a difference,

every little bit really does count.

Each one of us can make a difference.#Together we make change.#moveonemillion #makeadifference

📸 Sara Jane Liebenberg

at Trafalgar Square #London pic.twitter.com/XNyELz71UO — Cằṛṃī Ƙ☕ (@keancarmi) September 5, 2020

These #moveonemillion peaceful protests are happening today throughout the world:



“Move One Million” groups in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia, UAE, Madagascar, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Portugal, Norway, Switzerland and Greece. https://t.co/fF41vrEIpU — Parksy (@aVOICEcrying) September 5, 2020

@GovernmentZA the people have spoken !



Hundreds of people have gathered on the Grand Parade in Cape Town under the banner of the Move One Million organisation to protest against social ills afflicting the country. #moveonemillion pic.twitter.com/snzYC0lrD1 — Brendan Cupido (@dev_brendan) September 5, 2020

