LOOK: Owner refuses help for severely injured dog

Cape Town - A severely injured dog was rescued from its owner in Dunoon who refused to find the help the pooch needed following an accident with a vehicle. On Valentines Day, February 14, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA responded to an animal cruelty report involving a dog who had severe injuries after it was run over by a vehicle on February 11, the animal welfare organisation said on Friday.

Picture: Cape of Good Hope SPCA The SPCA gave the owner several warnings and time to seek veterinary help for the dog, however refused to do so or accept the SPCA’s assistance, leading the animal welfare organisation no choice but to approach the Cape Town Magistrates court in order to seize the animal in distress. “To date, the owner neglected to have this poor dog seen and treated by any veterinarian and also refused the assistance offered by the SPCA,” one of the SPCA Inspectors on the case, Elani Graham, said in the application to the court. “I am of the view that there is no other option but to confiscate the dog due tot non-compliance and in order for the dog to to be able to be seen and treated by a veterinarian to prevent further suffering to the animal”.

Picture: Cape of Good Hope SPCA “It is cruel and inhumane to treat any animal in such a manner,” Graham added. The court order was granted, and inspectors and police arrived at the owner’s residence in Dunoon - roughly 32km from the Cape SPCA facility in Grassy Park. The owner did not respond to knocks at the door nor to phone calls, however community members informed that the owner was home.