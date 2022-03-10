LOOK: Police backup called to rescue three mistreated pit bulls in Kuilsriver

Cape Town - The SAPS, Cape Town Law Enforcement and the Cape of Good Hope SPCA have rescued three severely mistreated pit bull terriers, one with gaping holes on its face, from a house in Kuilsriver on Wednesday. * Please note: Article contains images of injured dogs that are not for sensitive viewers

After numerous warnings for the owner of the pitbull to seek veterinary treatment for the canines, Cape of Good Hope SPCA inspector Marc Syce obtained a court order from the Kuilsriver Magistrates Court on Wednesday. “To examine the conditions in which the aforesaid animal is kept and if necessary remove the aforesaid animal to prevent further suffering,” Syce stated – in part – within the court order application. After the court order was granted, SPCA inspector Syce and Werner Taljaard approached the residence, along with the police, where the inspectors were obstructed from performing their duty by the owner, who previously denied he owned the canine.

The situation on Wednesday nearly turned volatile, as police identified the owner, who is known to police officers and they called for backup. “There were gang supporters standing nearby. A few minutes later more police and law enforcement officials arrived, The owner backed away,” the animal welfare organisation said. Two more pit bulls were found with injuries at the house.

“We noticed bite wounds and one pitbull had a huge gaping hole on the side of his face. The dogs were in terrible condition,” Syce said. Pictures reveal the canine with the gaping hole on the side of its head, severely underfed to a point where the dog's ribs were in plain sight, and with old untreated bite wounds to the face. The mistreated dogs. Picture: Cape of Good Hope SPCA The mistreated dogs. Picture: Cape of Good Hope SPCA The mistreated dogs. Picture: Cape of Good Hope SPCA The mistreated dogs. Picture: Cape of Good Hope SPCA The mistreated dogs. Picture: Cape of Good Hope SPCA All three dogs were confiscated and transported to the Cape SPCA’s animal hospital for treatment and evaluation.

