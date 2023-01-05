LOOK: Police nab suspect with illegal firearm in Hanover Park

Cape Town – Metro police officers in Cape Town who are attached to the Tactical Response Unit have arrested a 28-year-old suspect for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition in Hanover Park on Thursday morning.
The police said just before 9am, while on patrol for crime prevention, they obtained information concerning the presence of firearms at a nearby facility.
Officers sought permission to conduct a search, and K9 Kiana indicated the presence of a firearm and ammunition.
“Her handler found a 9mm pistol with the serial number filed off and 22 rounds of ammunition in a pot in the kitchen,” the statement read.
The 28-year-old suspect was arrested and detained at Philippi SAPS.
eThekwini Municipality to increase police presence in city
Volvo driver arrested for clocking 189km/h in Joburg, released on R1 500 bail
Off-duty cop hailed for arrest of three women fraudulently withdrawing money from Sassa cards in Durban
SAPS and Department of Health are working around the clock to test newly procured blood alcohol test kits - Police Ministry
Four suspects who allegedly ran drug operation from a bakery arrested
Elsewhere on Thursday morning, a 41-year-old Correctional Services official and her 20-year-old daughter are among four suspects arrested at Vanrhynsdorp on the Cape West Coast for the possession of more than R1 million worth of drugs.
Correctional Services National Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale was speaking about the incident during a search and seizure operation at Pollsmoor Prison in Cape Town.
Dagga, cellphones, chargers and self-made weapons were among the contraband seized during the raid.
Thobakgale said that it was disappointing that some of their own are involved in illegal activities and the smuggling of illicit items into their facilities:
“She was actually apprehended while she was in the act at her house, in the act of packing.
“The tip-off came from a roadblock done by Metro police and that roadblock led the SAPS, ourselves as Correctional Services and Metro police to her house,” Thobakgale further said.
The four suspects are expected to appear in the Vanrhynsdorp Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of dealing in drugs.
IOL