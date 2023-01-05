LOOK: Police nab suspect with illegal firearm in Hanover Park

Cape Town – Metro police officers in Cape Town who are attached to the Tactical Response Unit have arrested a 28-year-old suspect for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition in Hanover Park on Thursday morning. The police said just before 9am, while on patrol for crime prevention, they obtained information concerning the presence of firearms at a nearby facility.

Story continues below Advertisement

Officers sought permission to conduct a search, and K9 Kiana indicated the presence of a firearm and ammunition. “Her handler found a 9mm pistol with the serial number filed off and 22 rounds of ammunition in a pot in the kitchen,” the statement read. The 28-year-old suspect was arrested and detained at Philippi SAPS.

Elsewhere on Thursday morning, a 41-year-old Correctional Services official and her 20-year-old daughter are among four suspects arrested at Vanrhynsdorp on the Cape West Coast for the possession of more than R1 million worth of drugs. Correctional Services National Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale was speaking about the incident during a search and seizure operation at Pollsmoor Prison in Cape Town. Pollsmoor Prison in Cape Town. Picture supplied Dagga, cellphones, chargers and self-made weapons were among the contraband seized during the raid.

Story continues below Advertisement

Thobakgale said that it was disappointing that some of their own are involved in illegal activities and the smuggling of illicit items into their facilities: “She was actually apprehended while she was in the act at her house, in the act of packing. Prison officials during the seizure operation at Pollsmoor Prison in Cape Town. Picture supplied “The tip-off came from a roadblock done by Metro police and that roadblock led the SAPS, ourselves as Correctional Services and Metro police to her house,” Thobakgale further said.

Story continues below Advertisement