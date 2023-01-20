LOOK: Police nab suspects in possession of drugs and an illegal firearm and ammunition

According to a police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, officers attached to Operation Restore deployed to combat crime responded to information received and raided a property in Vlei informal settlement, Athlone, on Thursday.

Cape Town – Western Cape police officers have arrested suspects found with drugs, a forbidden firearm and ammunition.

“The members searched the entire premises and found a consignment of drugs which includes heroine and methamphetamine with an estimated street value of R300 000,” he said.

“They arrested and detained a man aged 28 and a woman aged 23 on a charge of dealing in drugs.”

Picture: Supplied/SAPS Facebook

In an unrelated matter, Rawsonville police responded to a complaint about undocumented people on a nearby farm on Thursday at around 4am.