Durban - A 54-year-old woman was rescued after she slipped and fell while hiking at Table Mountain earlier this week. Wilderness Search And Rescue officer David Nel said the woman had been walking on the Pipe-Track above Camps Bay when she lost her footing and fell from a narrow-section trail, injuring herself.

"Her friends and family were able to help her back up to the trail, but she was unable to continue. A call was made to the emergency contact number and WSAR team members were immediately dispatched. She was assessed and treated on scene before being packaged into a stretcher," Nel said. He explained that the team made use of the “Terra-Tamer” - an exceptionally light weight, obstacle-crushing all-terrain wheel that fits beneath a stretcher.

"This system allows teams to move patients significantly faster over difficult terrain, ensuring shorter stretcher carries. Once off the mountain, she was driven home by her hiking companions," Nel said. He said the incredible piece of equipment has made a significant difference to wilderness rescue in the Western Cape.

Rescue team uses hi-tech stretcher to help ferry woman injured while hiking on Table Table Picture: Tim Lundy "We are extremely grateful for the generous donations that made this purchase possible. The wheel has been used repeatedly over the past few months, and we’ve seen the difference this piece of equipment has made. Patients are moved from mountain to ambulance significantly faster, and difficult carries can be accomplished with fewer rescuers," he said. Nel urged nature lovers to keep to the trails and avoid the temptation to take short-cuts or overtake other hikers.

