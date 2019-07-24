Siv Ngesi was among the celebrities visiting babies in NICU at Groote Schuur Hospital. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Groote Schuur Hospital. Cape Town - There was joy and laughter in the air on Wednesday as a number of South African celebrities came to meet the newborns at





Siya Kolisi, Bryan Habana, Jean De Villiers; Jack Parow, Siv Ngesi and Scarra Ntubeni visited the babies in NICU at Groote Schuur Hospital.





The babies were dressed in green and gold ahead of the World Cup.





Bryan Habana said that he feels humbled and privileged to be there to see the babies, some of whom are born with all kinds of health challenges.





He said that it brings home the realisation of the fact that his two children were born healthy and what a blessing that is. He also emphasised the importance of the financial support and sponsorship of the NICU so that the babies can enjoy the best possible health care.





Siv Ngesi said he was going to a funeral after his visit to the Neo-Natal Unit at Groote Schuur Hospital. He said it is profound that he is witnessing the cycle of life all in one day.





Groote Schuur Hospital's Chief Executive Officer, Bhavna Patel said she is so glad that all the celebrities were able to put everything else aside to visit the unit, even on such short notice. She said the celebrities were invited ahead of the Rugby World Cup. She also wanted to wish the team well with the world Cup.

IOL and African News Agency