The annual minstrel parade through the streets of Cape Town is traditionally a spectacle of colour and energy and this year was no exception.
A total of 35 troupes participated in the event, which is called "Tweede Nuwejaar" (Second New Year) because it traditionally takes place on the second day of the new year. This year, however, the event moved to the first Saturday because the sunset of January 2 coincided with the start of Jumu'ah (Friday prayers) for the Muslim community.
Up to 13 000 minstrels take to the streets annually, garbed in bright colours, either carrying colourful umbrellas or playing an array of musical instruments. The participants are typically from Afrikaans-speaking working class Cape coloured families who have preserved the custom since the mid-19th century.