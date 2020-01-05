LOOK: Spectacular pictures from Cape Town's Tweede Nuwejaar minstrel parade









Performers from the Bishop Lavis Minstrels troupe. Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

The annual minstrel parade through the streets of Cape Town is traditionally a spectacle of colour and energy and this year was no exception. A total of 35 troupes participated in the event, which is called "Tweede Nuwejaar" (Second New Year) because it traditionally takes place on the second day of the new year. This year, however, the event moved to the first Saturday because the sunset of January 2 coincided with the start of Jumu'ah (Friday prayers) for the Muslim community.

Up to 13 000 minstrels take to the streets annually, garbed in bright colours, either carrying colourful umbrellas or playing an array of musical instruments. The participants are typically from Afrikaans-speaking working class Cape coloured families who have preserved the custom since the mid-19th century.





The colourful troupe uniforms are a great source of pride, and most troupes change their outfits every year. Members scrimp and save for months to afford the "gear" which can run into a few thousand rand.





The City of Cape Town says this year's parade has been the most successful in recent history, and judging from the pictures if was possibly one of the most breathtaking ever.





Wild Apache Minstrels dressed up to scare children. Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)



Performers from Playaz Minstrels. Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)



Young girls from Hip Hops Minstrels. Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)



Trumpet players from Shoprite Pennsylvanians. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)



Performers from Baruch Entertainers. Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)



Performers from Bishop Lavis Minstrels. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)



Thousands of minstrels took to the city streets in a blaze of colour, music and culture as they took part in the annual Cape Town Street Parade. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)



The Exquisite Golden Gate troupe. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)



The Woodstock Starlites. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)



The streets of Cape Town come alive every year with colourful costumes, glitter and spirited Ghoema music. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)



The D6 Hanover Minstrels, who were the first group to start the day. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)



The Seawings troupe marching on Tweede Nuwejaar. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)



The Playaz Inc troupe. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) The Shoprite Pennsylvanians minstrels. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)



Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)



Crowds in the Bo-Kaap watching the Shoprite Pennsylvanians. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)



Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)



The Wild Apache Minstrels "scaring" Altaaf Davids, 6, with her great-grandmother, Gwen Davids in the Bo-Kaap. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)





Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)



The West London All Stars. Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)



Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)



Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

