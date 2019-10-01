Firefighters clock out of the Roeland Street Fire Station at the end of their day at 16h30, leaving just 4 members at the station. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue service management on Tuesday said it was informed that off-duty staff members had reported for duty at some of the city’s fire stations.

According to the city’s executive director for safety and security,  Richard Bosman, these staff members were requested to leave the premises. 

However, some continued loitering at the stations and have been instructed to refrain from interfering with operations at the stations. 

The city’s law enforcement department was notified to attend to stations where the off-duty staff members had congregated.

“At no point was there any communication about rioting that had erupted, these claims are untrue. There has been no forceful or another removal of the staff members and they have been advised not to participate in any activities, as they are not covered because of their off-duty status,” Bosman explained. 
Firefighters clock out of the Roeland Street Fire Station at the end of their day at 16h30, leaving just 4 members at the station. Video: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)


Firefighters at some stations including Belhar, Goodwood, Salt River, and Roland Street fire stations were told to leave when they came to work at 8am.

Last week, firefighters marched to the Cape Town Civic Centre and Parliament to demand a change to the overtime pay structure and better working conditions.

The four firefighters that were left after firefighters clocked out of the Roeland Street Fire Station at the end of their day at 16h30. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)


The Fire and Rescue Service will only know as the day progresses, whether any staff members heed the union’s call to walk off the job, he said.

Staff has been advised that they will be in contravention of their conditions of service and that the City will institute disciplinary measures against them.

African News Agency (ANA)