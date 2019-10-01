Firefighters clock out of the Roeland Street Fire Station at the end of their day at 16h30, leaving just 4 members at the station. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue service management on Tuesday said it was informed that off-duty staff members had reported for duty at some of the city’s fire stations. According to the city’s executive director for safety and security, Richard Bosman, these staff members were requested to leave the premises.

However, some continued loitering at the stations and have been instructed to refrain from interfering with operations at the stations.

The city’s law enforcement department was notified to attend to stations where the off-duty staff members had congregated.

“At no point was there any communication about rioting that had erupted, these claims are untrue. There has been no forceful or another removal of the staff members and they have been advised not to participate in any activities, as they are not covered because of their off-duty status,” Bosman explained.