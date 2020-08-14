LOOK: Two buses set alight on N2, burning tyres block road

Cape Town – At least two buses were set alight on the N2 outbound at the R300 this morning, City of Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson Richard Coleman said. Protesters have blocked this section of the road with burning tyres, which has led to road closures and bumper-to-bumper traffic. Symphony Way has been closed between Sarah Baartman and Govan Mbeki roads after tyres were set alight on the bridge over the N2.

"Due to protest action, we've got the N2 outgoing at the R300 blocked by tyres that are burning in that roadway,’’ said Coleman.

’’There were also two buses that were set alight. The outgoing lane and off-ramp to the R300 North are obstructed. The N2 outgoing is closed at Borchards Quarry Road."

Cape Town - N2 Outbound: #RIOTING (Update): ROAD CLOSED at Borcherds Quarry Road - HEAVY QUEUE



use Robert Sobukwe / Stellenbosch Arterial to avoid and keep moving @TrafficSA pic.twitter.com/4z7Gdst699 — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) August 14, 2020

Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer told CapeTalk: ’’We are absolutely shocked and devastated… Each bus costs R2.4 million. Public transport must operate safely.

’’People need to get to work… We can’t carry on like this! We have officials on the ground 24 hours a day, trying to ensure this doesn’t happen. We can’t replace the role that SAPS have to play.“

A Facebook user posted: ’’Does this not happen more or less at the same location almost every other day?

’’Why don’t they deploy the army and have them stationed there? This is so unfair to the people who commute to work on the road daily.“

Commenting on the buses that were torched, another social media user posted: ’’What (must) Golden Arrow do with their demands? They further endanger lives of commuters who have got nothing to do with their protest too.’’

