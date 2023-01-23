Cape Town – The proliferation of illicit firearms and ammunition remains a top concern for the SAPS in the Western Cape several suspects linked to these crimes were arrested on Sunday. According to a police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, officers attached to Operation Restore deployed in Kraaifontein raided a premises in Hezekile Street in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein.

“They found and confiscated a 9mm Norinco pistol and subsequently arrested a 59-year-old man on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition,” Swartbooi said. Police confiscated a consignment of drugs and ammunition. Picture: SAPS Facebook In an unrelated case, police also searched a premises in Petunia Street in Scottsville. Swartbooi said they confiscated a consignment of drugs and ammunition.

“They arrested and detained four males between the ages of 18 and 39 on charges of possession of ammunition and dealing in drugs,” he said. Police confiscated a gun in Philippi East. Picture: SAPS Facebook Meanwhile, members of the Maitland Flying Squad responded to information received and searched a house in Philippi East. “Upon entering the premises they saw unknown males who attempted to avoid arrest, but they were stopped in their tracks,” Swartbooi said.

Police confiscated a shotgun and arrested two men aged 20 and 24 on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. “Once charged the suspects are expected to make their respective court appearances in the Blue Downs and Athlone Magistrate’s courts,” he Swartbooi said. IOL