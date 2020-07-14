LOOK: Western Cape stats show 62% rise in hospital trauma cases after unbanning of booze

The Western Cape Department of Health says analysis of trauma cases sampled in some of the province's hospitals show sharp differences in trauma admission before and after the lifting of the alcohol ban on level 3 of the national lockdown.

The analysis is contained in a trauma report compiled in the province's five hospitals, including Mitchells Plain Hospital, Groote Schuur Hospital, George Regional Hospital, Tygerberg Hospital and Heideveld Hospital. Sampling was conducted in April, May and June.

The data shows that the unbanning of alcohol sales under level 3 of the national lockdown had resulted in an increase of 62% in daily trauma cases at emergency centres.

"In addition, we have seen trauma admissions increase by 54%, trauma ICU admissions increase by 350% and trauma deaths in the EC (emergency centres) increase by 308%!

Data: Sentinel Trauma Report

"This increase currently has and will continue to stretch EC capacity. It has increased the number of admissions to wards and it is depleting our ability to effectively manage and prevent the mortality from the double burden of Covid-19 and trauma deaths as we approach the peak," the report stated.

Data: Sentinel Trauma Report

The report was compiled prior to the latest reintroduction of the alcohol ban. It had recommended that it be reintroduced to help relieve stress on the healthcare system.

Data: Sentinel Trauma Report

"We would like maintain the firm recommendation that the alcohol ban be reinstated to minimise the impact on our health services in their ability to manage Covid-19 in the Western Cape.

Data: Sentinel Trauma Report

"After lifting of the alcohol ban, the number of trauma patients requiring ICU or high-care admission at a tertiary hospital (TBH) in the Western Cape increased from a daily average of 2.7 to a daily average of 9.5 admissions per day (350% increase in trauma patients requiring ICU/High Care admission!)," the report stated.

The ban on alcohol sales has since been reintroduced and was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday. The ban has been supported by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhzie, who said it would be inexcusable not to act on concerns raised by healthcare professionals and the impact of alcohol.

Political Bureau