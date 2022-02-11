LOOK: Wild Genet receives treatment after being trapped by couple

Cape Town - A Durbanville couple was left stunned to see a wild Genet caught in a trap which was set in order to find out the reason why their lovebirds were disappearing. The couple quickly contacted the Cape of Good Hope SPCA after they found an injured Genet in a trap the pair set, according to the animal welfare organisation on Friday

The couple set the “humane” trap after their lovebirds started disappearing without any evidence as to the reason behind it, leading the couple to assume it was due to a predator. THE wild Genet receiving treatment from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. Picture: Cape of Good Hope SPCA Genets look similar to domestic cats, except they are lean predators with spots and possess a tail as long as its body – sometimes even longer – the African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) reveals. “There are about 14 species identified, all of which vary in appearance and habitat,” explained the AWF.

THE wild Genet receiving treatment from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. Picture: Cape of Good Hope SPCA Meanwhile, lovebirds is the common name for a group of brightly coloured small parrots. The birds are widely advertised for purchase across many platforms, such as Facebook and Gumtree. Pictures of the injured Genet show wounds to both its head and snout.

The frightened wild animal continued to hiss, growl and spit at the animal welfare organisation’s vet, after it was transported for treatment to the veterinary facility. THE wild Genet receiving treatment from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. Picture: Cape of Good Hope SPCA “His growling, hissing and spitting didn’t deter our head veterinarian Dr Este Spies, who calmly sedated him in order to clean his wounds, which – thankfully – were only superficial,” the SPCA said. The genet was released at a reserve to hunt its food – and not pets – once the wild animal was stable.