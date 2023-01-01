LOOK: Woman dies after sustaining burn wounds in Philippi informal settlement fire on New Year’s Day

Video by Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - The City's Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that a woman sustained fatal burn wounds when a fire swept through the Phola Park informal settlement in Philippi on Sunday morning.

The City's Fire and Rescue Service says it was alerted to the fire at 2.40am , with reports indicating that structures were on fire off Rochester Road. “Several crews were dispatched and the first arriving officer confirmed that numerous structures were burning,” the City further confirmed. Video: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

A total of 12 firefighting appliances and more than 50 staff battled the blaze which was brought under control at about 6am. The body of the woman who died was found among the debris, and it is estimated that more than 200 structures were destroyed, leaving hundreds of people homeless. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

The City said that crews are still on the scene conducting mopping up operations. The cause of the fire is unknown. The SAPS is on scene and humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers is distributing aid to those affected by the fire.

Meanwhile, in the early hours on Saturday morning, The City confirmed that three people were killed in a fire in Masiphumelele, on the Cape Peninsula. The City's Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted just after 2am that structures were burning in Sobukwe Road. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)