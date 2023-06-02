LOOK: You can now fly direct to Eswatini from Cape Town

Cape Town - The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) and Eswatini Air have launched a new direct route connecting Eswatini to Cape Town International Airport, to further enhance the connectivity options for travellers in the region. ACSA said that this new route reflects Eswatini Air's commitment to expanding its network and offering convenient travel options to its passengers.

On Friday, Eswatini Air started to operate regular flights between Matsapha International Airport in Eswatini and Cape Town International Airport. South Africa - Cape Town - 02 June 2023 - The long wait is over as Eswatini Air landed in Cape Town. The flag carrier of the Swazi Kingdom, Eswatini Air, finally got its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) in December. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency/ANA. The route will initially offer three flights per week on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, with a carefully planned schedule to cater to both leisure and business travellers. “ACSA is very pleased with Eswatini Air's decision to launch this route, which responds to the growing demand for travel between Eswatini and Cape Town,” ACSA regional general manager, Mark Maclean said.

Maclean said that by providing direct flights, the airline aims to facilitate seamless and efficient travel for passengers, eliminating the need for layovers or connecting flights. “As the only airline connecting Eswatini and Cape Town directly, we believe that this new route will serve to strengthen tourism, business, and cultural exchanges between the Western Cape and Eswatini. “It will provide travellers from both destinations with greater accessibility, opening opportunities for trade, investment, and collaboration,” says Mark Maclean.

South Africa - Cape Town - 02 June 2023 - The long wait is over as Eswatini Air landed in Cape Town. The flag carrier of the Swazi Kingdom, Eswatini Air, finally got its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) in December. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency/ANA. Meanwhile, Eswatini Air board chairperson, Nelson Mazibuko said they were committed to creating a cost-effective, dependable and effective transport system. “The launching of this route will undoubtedly provide our countries with the same mileage. “Spending the whole day travelling between Cape Town and beautiful Kingdom of Eswatini will be a thing of the past," he said.

Mazibuko further added that the route they have launched will definitely boost leisure, tourism and business travel between our countries. “The Mother City is one of the most influential hubs for South Africa and the world. “It was on this basis that Cape Town was chosen as a destination for our national airline. Eswatini Air will benefit from the association with the Mother City,” he said.

Mazibuko also said that the two destinations have important similarities not only are they attracting people worldwide but have been recognised in the past for their unique offering to tourists. “Allow me to refer to the Kingdom of Eswatini as the Capital of Africa when it comes to culture, and the identity of any person is important. “The kingdom has done well in preserving culture and we have witnessed the world descending to our country to enjoy cultural ceremonies held throughout the year.

“So this route will allow tourists going to Eswatini to add Cape Town as another important place to visit and the opposite is true,” Mazibuko added. City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member, Alderman James Vos, said that the research they have done indicates that travellers within the African continent spend more money compared to international tourists. He further added that the introduction of this direct route does not mean it would generate money instantly because it’s still new and as time goes by it will be profitable for the Western Cape.