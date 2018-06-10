Cape Town - A 32-year-old man shot and killed a woman in her thirties before shooting himself at a Lotus River home on Monday morning, Western Cape police confirmed.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said cases of murder and death inquest would be opened for investigation following the incident that occurred at about 8 am.

The police could provide no other information but the City of Cape Town released a statement saying that the alleged shooter had previously been involved with its Volunteer Law Enforcement Auxiliary Service.

But, the city said: "The reservist programme required members to complete a minimum of 16 hours of service per month. The former auxiliary officer had not conducted any duties in this capacity for at least six months and was thus no longer considered an active member."

The City of Cape Town said they were shocked and saddened by the events and "we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims".

IOL