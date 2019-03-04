Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - There is a low risk that Eskom would implement load shedding on Monday, the power utility said. Eskom advised clients to check for updates on the company's website and plan on the assumption that there would be scheduled blackouts in their areas.

It also encourages consumers to switch off all non-essential appliances to reduce consumption.

The company returned to load shedding last month as a result of technical difficulties at power plants after avoiding implementing it over the festive season.

