Main access to Cape Town’s St James Beach temporarily closed as upgrades get under way

Cape Town – As warmer weather hits Cape Town and residents flock to beaches, the City of Cape Town has announced the temporary closure of the main access to St James Beach. It said the main access underpass next to Folk Café will experience intermittent closure from Wednesday for about two weeks.

According to the mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment, Alderman Eddie Andrews, the beach project is well under way where the iconic beach’s derelict bathing boxes and walkways receive upgrades. Next up will be concrete works. The City said nine new bathing boxes would be replaced in the first phase of its renovations and two or three more in the next financial year. Andrews said the St James Walkway will be widened by 0.5m between the first set of steps and the second step of steps close to the ablutions. This will be to accommodate more pedestrians or to be used for seating.

The walkway between the ablutions and the seaward point will also be widened to 2.8m to make the area accessible for wheelchairs and prams. “St James Beach is an iconic beach destination along the False Bay coastline and this project will benefit all visitors and locals. “I’m again asking residents and visitors to please be patient while the project is under way; to avoid the areas where work is happening, and adhere to the signage indicating the alternative access points,” Andrews said.

Visitors may access St James by using the alternative access underpass next to the St James train station or the St James Walkway from Muizenberg. Signage will be visible and on-site. Andrews said that should all go as planned, the work at St James Beach should be completed in time for the festive season.