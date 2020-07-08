Major cold front to bring gusts up to 100km/h, 50mm rainfall to parts of Western Cape

Cape Town – A major cold front is expected to bring bitterly cold and wet weather, with strong to gale-force north-westerly winds of 60-74km/h and gusts up to 100km/h, to the Western Cape on Thursday afternoon. The SA Weather Service said: "A cold weekend is coming up for most South Africans. A significant amount of snowfall, even disruptive in parts, looks very likely from Thursday night or the early hours of Friday morning for the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and even in Lesotho." The front is expected to produce significant rainfall over the western areas of the Western Cape as it makes landfall, with projected rainfall accumulation of 15 to 30mm, the City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre said in a statement on Wednesday. The bulk of the rain will fall during the evening through the night, resulting in rainfall of 45 to 50mm in the south-western mountainous areas of the province.

🌧❄ 2 coldfronts will impact South Africa over the next few days. Keep warm, stay safe. #ColdFront pic.twitter.com/sctGsiRXk8 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 8, 2020

"A well-developed cold front is approaching the country from the west making landfall on Thursday afternoon. Ahead of the cold front, strong to gale force north-westerly winds of 60-74km/h, with gusts up to 100km/h, are expected in places across the provincial interior into the evening.

"The gale-force winds are also expected along the maritime areas of the south-western Cape coast between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas on Thursday, spreading to Alexander Bay by late evening."

"All City services and external agencies will be on standby to deal with the predicted adverse weather conditions."

Residents are reminded to please log any weather-related emergencies and/or impacts to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.