'Mall landlord has increased my rent by R1 700 and locked me out’

Cape Town – A vendor was left furious after her new landlord at Vangate Mall changed the locks of her kiosk after increasing her rent and giving her a new lease. Mimoona Carelse from Colorado Park in Mitchells Plain has been a vendor at the mall for the past 15 years and says it is unfair that rent was increased during the lockdown. The mother of six, who sells clothing, bags and stationary, says her monthly rental went up from R4 300 to R6 000. “The store was closed for two months and I don’t even know the new landlord, I just got papers that there is a new landlord and he has increased our rent,” she says. Her lease expired in April and she says vendors were offered month to month leases which they rejected.

When she failed to pay the new rent, she says her lock was broken and replaced with a new one to prevent her from entering yesterday.

“The old landlord was busy negotiating a new lease for us and while we were waiting for the feedback we heard there is a new landlord,” she says.

“I must now pay R13 000, which includes R6 000 for the advance (deposit), R6 000 for rent, R500 for lease papers and R500 for utilities.

“Where must I get this money?

“The centre manager Nazeem is in with the new landlord on this. They want to put Pakistani vendors here.”

Other vendors said they paid the money, fearing they may face the same fate.

Mimoona says she will head to court to fight the matter.

Vangate Mall Operations Manager Nazeem White said consultations were done with all the tenants: “She had a chance to raise this in the meetings and she is the only tenant that is unhappy.”

