Malmesbury detective arrested for allegedly raping woman in police cells

A police officer, stationed at Malmesbury South African Police Service (SAPS) detective unit has been slapped with a rape charge. Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson, Lizzy Suping, said the 40-year-old officer allegedly picked the woman up on Christmas Day for an alleged theft case.

"The 41-year-old woman alleged that at the police station, the policeman informed the woman that she had been picked up by mistake and encouraged her to drink alcohol with him," she said. When the woman refused, the detective allegedly got undressed, laid down a mattress in the police cells and pretended to sleep. Suping said the woman claimed that when she tried to leave, the policeman grabbed her from behind, choked her and tore off her clothing before raping her.

"After the ordeal, the officer allegedly dropped her off in town. A rape case has been opened and medical reports have also been obtained. The victim’s torn clothes were also handed over as evidence," Suping said. The policeman has been arrested and detained. He is due in court soon. In a separate matter, a Rustenburg cop has been granted bail after he was charged for assault.

Suping said at Constable Ofentse Raphuthi allegedly assaulted Kgothatso Rakubu. It is believed that Rakubu shares a son with Raphuthi's sister and had taken the 18-month-old to a barber shop at the Rustenburg Mall. "While at the Rustenburg Mall, an argument ensued between the parents of the child on where the child was supposed to be taken. The father of the child allegedly took his son to a barber shop at the mall and while at the barber shop, Raphuthi arrived at the Barbershop and assaulted the victim," Suping said.