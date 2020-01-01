File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A 26-year-old male who tried to get closer to a dam at Eagle Falls Country Lodge at Buffelsdrif, near Uniondale in the Klein Karoo, on New Year's Eve slipped and fell on a grassy slope, sustaining fatal injuries. He was attended to by EMS personnel from Uniondale at the camping facility, said Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) spokesperson Johan Marais said on Wednesday.

"Later a rescue team from the George Rescue base was also dispatched to the scene. They could not do a safe recovery of the body in the dark," said Marais.

"They reported that there were no adequate anchor points to access the body or to recover. Hence Skymed 2 (helicopter) based at Oudtshoorn, contracted to the Department of Health of the Western Cape, was authorised and tasked to recover the body earlier today.

"We are saddened by the loss for this family and friends."