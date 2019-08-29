One of the two men charged with the murder of six-year-old Nathlia Pienaar of Lavender Hill has admitted to shooting her. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - One of the two men charged with the murder of six-year-old Nathlia Pienaar of Lavender Hill has admitted to shooting her. This shocking evidence was revealed at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday where Waylin Andrews, 18, and Enrique Williams, 20, made their first appearance facing charges of murder and attempted murder.

Relatives and community members held placards outside court calling for bail to be denied.

The men were arrested after little Nathlia was shot in the head while playing her favourite game, skipping rope, outside her home last Saturday.

The Grade R pupil of Levana Primary School was declared brain dead at Red Cross Children’s Hospital where she died a few hours later.

Her uncle, Ryan Kruger, was shot in the leg during the incident.

On Wednesday, the State said Ryan had been walking in the street when Williams allegedly pulled out a firearm and started shooting, hitting him in the leg and Nathlia in the head.

The prosecutor said the incident was gang-related and Andrews acted as the “lookout”.

The State then revealed that Williams had confessed to being the shooter.

“Accused two (Williams) made admissions that he shot the (intended) victim and the girl and that he is sorry for that.”

The State is opposing bail and said a third suspect was being sought.

The matter was postponed to 6 September.

Outside court, Nathlia’s heartbroken mother, Natalie Pienaar, who has four other children said she knew the accused: “I want them to face me, to speak to me and say why they did this to my little girl.”

Nathlia will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Daily Voice