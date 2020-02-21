Man accused of killing Tazne van Wyk has long list of crimes including child abuse
He was arrested in Cradock, Eastern Cape, following an extensive investigation.
-
1981 - Elsies River - theft: sentenced
-
1981 - Elsies River - housebreaking; sentenced
-
1988 - Ravensmead - assault, sentenced
-
1991 - Kimberley - theft, sentenced
-
1998 - Laingsburg - housebreaking, guilty and sentenced
-
2001 - Kuilsriver - murder, guilty and sentenced
-
2001 - Ladismith - culpable homicide, abduction, child neglect: sentenced
-
2003 - Ladismith - assault: sentenced
-
2003 - Elsies River - breaking correctional supervision: guilty
-
2015 - Ladismith - possession of stolen vehicle, guilty and sentenced
-
2015 - Ladismith - driving vehicle without authority: guilty.