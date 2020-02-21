Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA)
Cape Town - Moehydien Pangaker was charged on Friday with the kidnapping and murder of Tazne van Wyk, 8, has been incarcerated five times, twice in Pollsmoor Prison. 

The 54-year-old's arrest this week angered Tazne's family as well as her community with people questioning how a convicted murderer ended up back on the streets. 

Tazne went missing from her Ravensmead home almost two weeks ago. Her body was found by police in a storm water pipe outside Worcester on Wednesday night, following the arrest of Pangaker earlier in the week. Pangaker allegedly led authorities to the location of the corpse.

He was arrested in Cradock, Eastern Cape, following an extensive investigation.

According to a court document, which has been confirmed by the National Prosecuting Authority, h ere is a list of Pangaker’s list of crimes and convictions which dates back to the 80s:

  • 1981 - Elsies River - theft: sentenced 

  • 1981 - Elsies River - housebreaking; sentenced

  • 1988 - Ravensmead - assault, sentenced

  • 1991 - Kimberley - theft, sentenced 

  • 1998 - Laingsburg - housebreaking, guilty and sentenced 

  • 2001 - Kuilsriver - murder, guilty and sentenced 

  • 2001 - Ladismith - culpable homicide, abduction, child neglect: sentenced

  • 2003 - Ladismith - assault: sentenced

  • 2003 - Elsies River - breaking correctional supervision: guilty

  • 2015 - Ladismith - possession of stolen vehicle, guilty and sentenced

  • 2015 - Ladismith - driving vehicle without authority: guilty.
In 2008 Pangaker was sentenced at Bellville Regional Court for kidnapping, child abuse and culpable homicide. 

He was sentenced to 10 years for count 3 with count 12 concurrent with count 3. He was released on parole but absconded at Bellville Community Corrections in 2015. 

Pangaker  was placed out on parole supervision at Ladismith Community Corrections on 16 October 2016 - till 18 May 2019. He then also absconded supervision and a case was opened at Ladismith for absconding.

Meanwhile, police have been deployed to Parow after two houses were set alight and a vehicle overturned  following Pangaker's appearance in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning.
WATCH | Police said they had deployed Public Order Police in Parow after two houses were set alight and a vehicle overturned following the appearance in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court this morning of the murder accused in the #TazneVanWyk case. ‬ ‪Video: Ian Landsberg / ANA
Daily Voice