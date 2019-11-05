Man accused of raping, murdering Uyinene Mrwetyana to appear in court









The Post Office worker accused of raping and murdering 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana is due to appear in court on Tuesday. Cape Town - The Post Office worker accused of raping and murdering 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana is due to appear at the Wynberg magistrate's court on Tuesday. The suspect faces charges of rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice. At the suspect's previous court appearance, Magistrate Goolam Bawa ordered that the accused's name and photograph not be published. The 42-year-old man allegedly raped then bludgeoned the film and media UCT student to death after luring her to the Clareinch Post Office in Cape Town in August. The man allegedly confessed to police after he was arrested and gave shocking details of Uyinene’s last hours before her death.

A group of people singing outside Wynberg Magistrate's court as the the man accused of Uyinene Mrwetyana's rape and murder is expected back in the Wynberg magistrate's court. Video: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)





Prosecutor Nomnikelo Konisi gave a tearful testimony when telling the court how Mrwetyana was raped and killed inside the post office.

Konisi said: “The student went to the post office to inquire about a parcel but was told by the accused to come back later because the electricity was off at that time. She returned and he was alone at the post office.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila outside the Wynberg Magistrate's court. Video: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency





“He locked the door, assaulted her and penetrated her vagina and she fought back. When he heard her screaming he took a scale inside the post office and hit her. He then dumped her body in Lingelethu West. Blood was found inside the post office and on his shoe when he was arrested.”