Cape Town - The Post Office worker accused of raping and murdering 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana is due to appear at the Wynberg magistrate's court on Tuesday.
The suspect faces charges of rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice.
At the suspect's previous court appearance, Magistrate Goolam Bawa ordered that the accused's name and photograph not be published.
The 42-year-old man allegedly raped then bludgeoned the film and media UCT student to death after luring her to the Clareinch Post Office in Cape Town in August.
The man allegedly confessed to police after he was arrested and gave shocking details of Uyinene’s last hours before her death.