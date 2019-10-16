Cape Town - A 29-year-old man from Sherwood Park has been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old relative while his wife watched.
According to a police source, the victim who is now 17, came forward after four years to tell her family how the couple watched “dirty movies” and even had sex after she was raped.
“She explained that in 2015, she went to the couple’s house as she and the wife had planned to go and pay accounts on that day.
“The wife told her to put on a nice dress, but when she got there they told her they were going to watch a movie first,” says the source.
The girl sat on the bed between the couple, but then the husband “played a dirty movie and started kissing her” in front of his wife.