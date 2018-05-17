CAPE TOWN - A 36-year-old man appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Thursday for alleged human trafficking, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said on Friday.

Chizoba Uba was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly subjecting a 37-year-old woman to prostitution and drugs.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said: "The victim was allegedly recruited under false pretences to travel from Johannesburg to Cape Town. On arrival, she was received by the alleged suspect, kept against her will in Park Villas, Bellville, and forced into a life of drugs and prostitution, from 5–21 January this year."

The victim approached a Law Enforcement officer in Bellville asking for assistance and the case was then reported to the Hawks for investigation.

"The victim was put in a place of safety and further investigation by the Hawks eventually secured the identity and arrest of the suspect," said Nkwalase.

Uba was denied bail and will remain in custody pending his next appearance on 2 July 2018.

"More arrests are imminent," Nkwalase said.

African News Agency/ANA