Cape Town - Police officers seized drugs worth an estimated R261 000 and an undisclosed amount of cash after raiding a house in Paarl. In a statement, police said members of the Boland K9 unit responded to a tip-off about drugs being sold from a premises in Paarl. A 24-year-old man was arrested during the raid.

"A total number of 1 897 mandrax tablets including 2.1 kg of tik both estimated to be R261 000 and undisclosed amount of cash were confiscated," police said.

"The suspect is expected to make a court appearance soon in the Paarl Magistrate's Court for possession of illegal substances and dealing in drugs."

Earlier on Wednesday, Western Cape police arrested a man, 35, on the N2 highway near Riviersonderend after officers found 6000 Mandrax tablets and 16 bags of tik, suspected to be worth millions of rand, in his vehicle during a vehicle checkpoint with traffic authorities.