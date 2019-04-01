A 37-year-old man was arrested for possession of ammunition and drugs in Bishop Lavis, the police said. Picture: Supplied/SAPS

Port Elizabeth - A 37-year-old man was arrested for possession of ammunition and drugs in Bishop Lavis on Monday afternoon, the police said in a statement.



Minutes later, the police arrested a man after they raided his home in Eleventh Avenue, Leonsdale in Elsies River, and found tik, with a street value of R850 000.





"Our pursuit to clamp down on the lucrative drug trade in this province resulted in the arrest of two suspects in Elsies River and Bishop Lavis during two separate crime operations this afternoon," the police said in a statement.





"In a joint effort between members of the Tactical Response Unit, the Anti-Gang Unit and Bishop Lavis police station a 37-year-old man was arrested at 3.20pm for being in possession of 201 rounds of ammunition without a valid firearm licence, 990 mandrax tablets as well as 2,3 kg of dagga," the police said.





Police said they were acting on intelligence which led them to the suspects home in Netreg, Bishop Lavis.





Both suspects are expected to appear in courts in Goodwood and Bishop Lavis once they have been charged, the police said.





"Gang-related crime will remain in our sights and every endeavour will be made to bring drug dealers to book," the Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen KE Jula, said after commending his members for the arrests.



